Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 689.00 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 9,562.04% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth $166,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth $205,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1,732.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth $207,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

