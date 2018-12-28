Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 149.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,470 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 727.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 277,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 243,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Liberty Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,009,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 5,660,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,934 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $20.26 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

