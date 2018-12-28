Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) versus VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY) Financial Survey

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A does not pay a dividend. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and VIVENDI SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 1 7 0 2.88 VIVENDI SA/ADR 1 0 2 0 2.33

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus price target of $60.14, suggesting a potential upside of 64.91%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than VIVENDI SA/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A N/A N/A N/A VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.43 billion 2.20 $1.08 billion $3.31 11.02 VIVENDI SA/ADR $14.13 billion 2.22 $1.39 billion $1.15 21.01

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIVENDI SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats VIVENDI SA/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV channels and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes cinema films and TV series. The Havas segment covers various communications disciplines, including creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing and experts counseling services; and operates L'Olympia and Théâtre de L'OEuvre, as well as CanalOlympia live performance venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and produces digital content. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

