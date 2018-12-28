Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGF.A. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cowen upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lions Gate Entertainment from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.24 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

