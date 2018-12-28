Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 54.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

LAD stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

