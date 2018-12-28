Livepeer Price Reaches $4.92 on Exchanges (LPT)

Livepeer (CURRENCY:LPT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Livepeer has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Livepeer has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $4,554.00 worth of Livepeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livepeer token can now be purchased for about $4.92 or 0.00124735 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Livepeer alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.15 or 0.12180129 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000249 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028569 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Livepeer Profile

LPT is a token. It was first traded on November 8th, 2018. Livepeer’s total supply is 11,198,133 tokens. Livepeer’s official Twitter account is @LivepeerOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Livepeer is medium.com/livepeer-blog. The Reddit community for Livepeer is /r/livepeer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Livepeer’s official website is livepeer.org.

Buying and Selling Livepeer

Livepeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livepeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livepeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livepeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Livepeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livepeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.