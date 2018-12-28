LoMoCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $238.00 (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last week, LoMoCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LoMoCoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $238.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006683 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020419 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00228649 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015193 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000298 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000732 BTC.

LoMoCoin Profile

LoMoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 338,786,951 coins and its circulating supply is 253,786,951 coins. LoMoCoin’s official website is www.lomostar.com. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoMoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

