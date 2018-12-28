Loop Capital Trims Core-Mark (CORE) Target Price to $35.00

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CORE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.70. 3,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Hobson sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $178,602.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

