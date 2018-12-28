LPL Financial LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 317,632 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,292,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,854,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

