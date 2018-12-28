LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (LFEQ)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF by 150.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LFEQ stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. VanEck Vectors NDR CMG Long/Flat Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th.

