LQD Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (LQD)

LQD (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. LQD has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $783,679.00 worth of LQD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LQD token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, LQD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.02339648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00149890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00199876 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025994 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026023 BTC.

LQD Token Profile

LQD’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. LQD’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LQD is medium.com/@liquidity.network. LQD’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. LQD’s official website is liquidity.network.

LQD Token Trading

LQD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LQD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LQD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LQD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

