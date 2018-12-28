M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.35 Million

Brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $837.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $819.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $857.80 million. M.D.C. reported sales of $724.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on M.D.C. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on M.D.C. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 555,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,657. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

