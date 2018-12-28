Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 9,606 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

In other PPL news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $694,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

