Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.72. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $205.00 target price on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.58.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

