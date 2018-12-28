Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,986 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,818,000 after buying an additional 1,005,564 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 23.1% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,716,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,247,000 after buying an additional 697,639 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 47.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,417,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 459,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,446,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,316,000 after buying an additional 375,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,665,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,586,000 after buying an additional 368,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $58.29 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

