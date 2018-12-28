Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $18.91 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of W W Grainger worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 94.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in W W Grainger by 87.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in W W Grainger by 21.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 155.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,291,000 after purchasing an additional 124,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.25.

GWW stock opened at $281.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/macquarie-group-ltd-has-18-91-million-stake-in-w-w-grainger-inc-gww.html.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.