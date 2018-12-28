Macquarie Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Comcast (CMCSA)

Macquarie reissued their hold rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $209,102.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,868.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $282,837.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,519,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,278,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,315 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,692,759,000 after acquiring an additional 509,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,366,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,343,930,000 after acquiring an additional 96,201,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.