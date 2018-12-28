Magnetcoin Trading Down 6.1% This Week (MAGN)

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Magnetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. Magnetcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magnetcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000390 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Magnetcoin Profile

Magnetcoin (MAGN) is a coin. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,774,114 coins. The official website for Magnetcoin is magnetcoin.net. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet.

Magnetcoin Coin Trading

Magnetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

