Man Group plc Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (CERS)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,723 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cerus were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 486,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cerus by 8.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. It produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It markets its products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

