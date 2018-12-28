Marcus Corp (MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to announce $166.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.64 million to $168.30 million. Marcus posted sales of $158.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $698.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.73 million to $700.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $713.88 million, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $715.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 190,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,597. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Marcus has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,182,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,658,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,719,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,134,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,719,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 33.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 101,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.