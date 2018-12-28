Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.53 Million Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 72,957 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PC Connection currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $28.89 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $727.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $658.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Martingale Asset Management L P Has $3.53 Million Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/martingale-asset-management-l-p-has-3-53-million-holdings-in-pc-connection-inc-cnxn.html.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.