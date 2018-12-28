Matrix AI Network Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00002296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HADAX, CoinEgg and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and $798,951.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00823228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022344 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00001209 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001177 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC, HADAX, CoinEgg, DDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

