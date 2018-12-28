Maverick Chain (MVC) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $371,728.00 and approximately $15,750.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

