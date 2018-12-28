MediGene (MDG1) PT Set at €17.00 by Baader Bank

MediGene (ETR:MDG1) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 130.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on MediGene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Get MediGene alerts:

Shares of ETR MDG1 opened at €7.39 ($8.59) on Wednesday. MediGene has a twelve month low of €8.53 ($9.92) and a twelve month high of €19.27 ($22.41).

MediGene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for MediGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.