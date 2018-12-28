Medtronic PLC (MDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $409,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 82,423 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,508,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,978. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $76.41 and a 12 month high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

