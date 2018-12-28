Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Holdings Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 4,129.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,776 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dana Bradford acquired 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $884.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

