MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of FibroGen worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1,829.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $43.78 on Friday. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, December 17th. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 price target on shares of FibroGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $132,020.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,265.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,344,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,574 shares in the company, valued at $161,336,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,560 shares of company stock worth $8,610,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

