MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,858 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of International Bancshares worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,328.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBOC stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. International Bancshares Corp has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.47.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

