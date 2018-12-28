MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 218544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 377,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.08” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/mfs-high-yield-municipal-trust-cmu-hits-new-52-week-low-at-4-08.html.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.