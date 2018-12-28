Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,082,108 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 49,917,579 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,310,795 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $83.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Macquarie set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,181,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 489,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 62.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,772,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $317,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,145 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 56.2% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 935,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $107,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336,769 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

