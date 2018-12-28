Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,992 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,397,574 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,209,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,073,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,451,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,411,199,000 after purchasing an additional 673,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,297,776 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,297,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,806,983,000 after purchasing an additional 726,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $724.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

