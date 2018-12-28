Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Major Shareholder John C. Goff Acquires 258,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) major shareholder John C. Goff acquired 258,000 shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $178,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ MCEP opened at $0.82 on Friday. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.43% and a negative net margin of 69.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,901,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners comprises approximately 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 9.57% of Mid-Con Energy Partners worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the ownership, acquisition, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves of approximately 19.6 million barrel of oil equivalent.

