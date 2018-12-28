Middleby (MIDD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research raised Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Middleby has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Middleby has a 12-month low of $96.65 and a 12-month high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Middleby had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Middleby will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

