Miton Group PLC (MGR) Insider Piers Godfrey Harrison Buys 322 Shares of Stock

Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) insider Piers Godfrey Harrison purchased 322 shares of Miton Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.34 ($197.75).

Miton Group stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Friday. Miton Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 34.75 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.25 ($0.60).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Miton Group from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Miton Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Miton Group Company Profile

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

