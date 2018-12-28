Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mizuho Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

