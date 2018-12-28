MKS Instruments (MKSI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 3.86. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $29,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,418.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,582.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 549,983 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 510,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,475,000 after acquiring an additional 508,470 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 549,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,010,000 after acquiring an additional 403,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 855,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after acquiring an additional 352,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.