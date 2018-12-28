Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) were down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 547,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 731,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several analysts have commented on MNTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 158.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $106,026. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

