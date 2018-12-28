Moneygram International (MGI) and Paypal (PYPL) Head to Head Contrast

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Paypal has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paypal and Moneygram International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 6 26 0 2.81 Moneygram International 2 1 0 0 1.33

Paypal presently has a consensus price target of $95.29, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Moneygram International has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 116.84%. Given Moneygram International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moneygram International is more favorable than Paypal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paypal and Moneygram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $13.09 billion 7.59 $1.80 billion $1.39 60.65 Moneygram International $1.60 billion 0.07 -$29.80 million $0.88 2.23

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Moneygram International. Moneygram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Paypal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Moneygram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Moneygram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 13.98% 13.60% 4.90% Moneygram International -4.24% -10.35% 0.96%

Summary

Paypal beats Moneygram International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. The company has a strategic partnership with American Express Company to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

