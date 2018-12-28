Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) CFO Purchases $41,400.00 in Stock

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) CFO Aaron Daniel Peck acquired 4,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,436 shares in the company, valued at $96,011.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Monroe Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.65.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 97,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Monroe Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

