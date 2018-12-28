Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 21.01% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $150,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,128,000. Natixis lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,565,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,466,000 after acquiring an additional 512,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $32.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th were paid a $0.1382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

