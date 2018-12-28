Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 23,049 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 23,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $2,491,366.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,641,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,354,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MORN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,177. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 7,880.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 221.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

