Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPVD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an average rating and issued a $2.80 price target on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of MPVD stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.49. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $57.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPVD. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the second quarter worth $686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the third quarter worth $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the third quarter worth $194,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the third quarter worth $15,706,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

