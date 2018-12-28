Musicoin (MUSIC) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Musicoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $7,302.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Musicoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Musicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.03438626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00137743 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Musicoin

Musicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,265,181,046 coins. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Musicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@musicoin. The official website for Musicoin is www.musicoin.org.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

