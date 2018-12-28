Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Receives $76.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

MYOK stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Myokardia has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 222.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider June Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $169,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,671.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,978 shares of company stock worth $869,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth $191,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 36.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth $292,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

