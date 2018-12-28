NaPoleonX (NPX) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $107,630.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00006094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,814,747 tokens. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai.

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

