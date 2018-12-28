National Instruments Corp (NATI) Stake Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, COO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $222,119.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,455 shares of company stock worth $1,257,475. Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.95. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.65 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

NATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “National Instruments Corp (NATI) Stake Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/national-instruments-corp-nati-stake-increased-by-point72-asset-management-l-p.html.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.