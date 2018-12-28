National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of National Retail Properties worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,699,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,590,000 after acquiring an additional 141,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,694,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,409,000 after acquiring an additional 509,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,345,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,119,000 after acquiring an additional 53,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,332,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.08. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $307,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,194.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $182,932.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,884.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $974,869. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/national-retail-properties-inc-nnn-shares-bought-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned 2,847 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.