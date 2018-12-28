NavCoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00004271 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, cfinex and Cryptopia. NavCoin has a market cap of $9.99 million and $71,460.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00024162 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00032605 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00030662 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00128286 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 63,815,971 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, cfinex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

