NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for NCS Multistage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million.

NCSM has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded NCS Multistage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 target price on NCS Multistage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on NCS Multistage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $5.08 on Friday. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $231.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Hummer purchased 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $57,648.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 151,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,923 and have sold 97,059 shares valued at $745,451. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the second quarter worth about $4,939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 18.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 661,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

