NeoGenomics (NEO) Trading 5.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.90. 724,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 591,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Specifically, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 66,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $1,124,099.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,777.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $3,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,022.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,829,788 shares of company stock valued at $213,793,738. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 203.17 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.63%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,839,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,939,000 after acquiring an additional 743,245 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 841,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 222,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 220,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,939,000 after acquiring an additional 743,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 716.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 927,403 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

